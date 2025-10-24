On the edge. VAR disallows Paquetá’s goal against Leeds for offside

It was a razor-thin call.

In the ninth round of the English Premier League, Leeds hosted West Ham, and during the first half, a moment arose that sparked plenty of debate.

Details: Lucas Paquetá found a chance to score and reduce the deficit, as the Hammers had been trailing 0–2. However, the assistant referee raised the flag and the goal was disallowed. Initial replays made the decision look highly controversial. VAR ruled out the goal, but questions remained.

📸 - PAQUETA'S GOAL WAS RULED OUT FOR THIS! HE WAS OFFSIDE! pic.twitter.com/49eFvtsnVt — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) October 24, 2025

Only a few minutes later, a freeze-frame clearly showed that Paquetá had been closer to Leeds’ goal—albeit by just a few centimeters—making it a very marginal offside.

📸 - VAR final view as Paqueta's goal is ruled out. pic.twitter.com/nqhD98uiHL — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) October 24, 2025

