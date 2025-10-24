ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news On the edge. VAR disallows Paquetá’s goal against Leeds for offside

On the edge. VAR disallows Paquetá’s goal against Leeds for offside

It was a razor-thin call.
Football news Today, 15:49
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
On the edge. VAR disallows Paquetá’s goal against Leeds for offside Getty Images

In the ninth round of the English Premier League, Leeds hosted West Ham, and during the first half, a moment arose that sparked plenty of debate.

Details: Lucas Paquetá found a chance to score and reduce the deficit, as the Hammers had been trailing 0–2. However, the assistant referee raised the flag and the goal was disallowed. Initial replays made the decision look highly controversial. VAR ruled out the goal, but questions remained.

Only a few minutes later, a freeze-frame clearly showed that Paquetá had been closer to Leeds’ goal—albeit by just a few centimeters—making it a very marginal offside.

Reminder: 30-year-old Algerian international and NEOM midfielder Said Benrahma was found guilty on two charges of keeping dogs that were out of control.

Related teams and leagues
West Ham West Ham Schedule West Ham News West Ham Transfers
Leeds Leeds Schedule Leeds News Leeds Transfers
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
Related Team News
Marc-Andre ter Stegen of FC Barcelona looks on prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match Football news Yesterday, 15:25 Marc-André ter Stegen could move to the Premier League this winter. Several English clubs are interested in signing the experienced goalkeeper
Vitor Roque of Palmeiras celebrates after scoring the team's second goal during a Brasileirao 2025 Football news 21 oct 2025, 08:50 Chelsea targets Palmeiras wonderkid. Vitor Roque could make Stamford Bridge switch
Sean Longstaff of Leeds United clashes with Loum Tchaouna of Burnley as Hannibal Mejbri of Burnley Football news 20 oct 2025, 13:58 Things are getting serious! Police launch investigation into spitting allegation against Hannibal Mejbri
Related Tournament News
Liam Delap of Chelsea looks on during the Premier League match between Chelsea Football news Today, 06:51 "Liam trained with the team yesterday!" - Enzo Maresca reveals when Delap is expected to return
“Winter is coming.” Premier League Unveils the Winter Match Ball Football news Yesterday, 04:51 “Winter is coming.” Premier League Unveils the Winter Match Ball
Breaking Point: Inside the Premier League’s December Muscle-Injury Spike Football news Yesterday, 01:46 Breaking Point: Inside the Premier League’s December Muscle-Injury Spike
Chelsea’s Cole Palmer set for six more weeks out: what his groin injury likely means, and what to watch next Football news 20 oct 2025, 07:11 Chelsea’s Cole Palmer set for six more weeks out: what his groin injury likely means, and what to watch next
Everything will be decided in November. Premier League prepares to introduce salary cap Football news 19 oct 2025, 16:47 Everything will be decided in November. Premier League prepares to introduce salary cap
"I am really impressed by Senne Lammens' performance" - Harry Maguire praises his teammate after victory over Liverpool Football news 19 oct 2025, 14:27 "I am really impressed by Senne Lammens' performance" - Harry Maguire praises his teammate after victory over Liverpool
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores