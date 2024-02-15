"I don't even think they have my phone number". Girona leader commented on Barcelona rumours

Girona's captain, Aleix Garcia, commented on the rumors about a potential move to Barcelona in the upcoming summer.

“I don't even think they have my phone number!When you play at good level, many clubs are obviously attracted and the rumours start. We will see at the end of the season”, – quoted Garcia by Diario Sport.

Earlier reports suggested that Barcelona is ready to offer Girona a swap deal, exchanging Aleix Garcia for central defender Mika Marmol, who is currently playing for Las Palmas. However, Barcelona has a buy-back option for Marmol.

According to Girona's management, Aleix Garcia's release clause is set at 20 million euros.

In this season, Aleix Garcia has contributed with 3 goals and 4 assists in 23 La Liga matches. Before Girona, he played for Manchester City, Eibar, Mouscron, and Dinamo Bucuresti. Garcia made his debut for the Spanish national team this year.