“I didn’t need to worry.” Antonio ready for new challenge after West Ham exit
Although West Ham provided the necessary support to Michail Antonio after the horrific car accident the forward was involved in, he ultimately did not remain with the Hammers. However, the striker is unfazed by this and is ready to embrace a new adventure.
Details: Antonio admitted that the accident forced him to rethink his life as a whole, since it could end at any moment. But now he’s ready to play and prove himself once again.
Quote: “I used to be the kind of person who always put things off, thinking, ‘I’ll deal with it later.’ Now I take action right away. It made me realize that anything can happen at any time. I was literally driving home from training and almost lost my life. The first thing the doctor told me was: you have a broken leg, but it will heal, and you’ll be able to play again. I didn’t need to worry about whether I’d return.
It all depended on my hard work, and I’ve always been hardworking. They told me recovery would take 12 months, but I was back in training after five and a half. I worked so much on my right leg that now it’s stronger than my left. I need to catch up with the left. I’m back to normal, ready to play, and hungry to prove myself again — this has only made me hungrier for success,” Antonio said in an interview with FourFourTwo.