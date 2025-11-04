"I cried a lot" - Ronaldo opens up about his reaction to the death of Diogo Jota
A difficult moment for the legendary Portuguese star
Football news Today, 10:25Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
https://x.com/lnstantFoot/status/1985720349607280988
In an exclusive interview with journalist Piers Morgan, Cristiano Ronaldo couldn't hold back his emotions as he spoke about the tragic death of Diogo Jota.
Details: Cristiano Ronaldo admitted that it was an incredibly tough moment for him and for the entire country.
“When I got the news, I didn’t want to believe it. I cried a lot. It was an incredibly difficult moment for all of us. A real tragedy for the whole nation,” Ronaldo said.
It should be recalled that Diogo Jota died in a car accident on July 3 at the age of 28.