ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news "I cried a lot" - Ronaldo opens up about his reaction to the death of Diogo Jota

"I cried a lot" - Ronaldo opens up about his reaction to the death of Diogo Jota

A difficult moment for the legendary Portuguese star
Football news Today, 10:25
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
"I cried a lot" - Ronaldo opens up about his reaction to the death of Diogo Jota https://x.com/lnstantFoot/status/1985720349607280988

In an exclusive interview with journalist Piers Morgan, Cristiano Ronaldo couldn't hold back his emotions as he spoke about the tragic death of Diogo Jota.

Details: Cristiano Ronaldo admitted that it was an incredibly tough moment for him and for the entire country.

“When I got the news, I didn’t want to believe it. I cried a lot. It was an incredibly difficult moment for all of us. A real tragedy for the whole nation,” Ronaldo said.

It should be recalled that Diogo Jota died in a car accident on July 3 at the age of 28.

Related teams and leagues
Al Nassr FC Al Nassr FC Schedule Al Nassr FC News Al Nassr FC Transfers
Liverpool Liverpool Schedule Liverpool News Liverpool Transfers
Portugal Portugal Schedule Portugal News
Related Team News
PSG academy graduate Kingsley Coman says he’ll be rooting for Bayern in tonight’s match Football news Today, 11:06 PSG academy graduate Kingsley Coman says he’ll be rooting for Bayern in tonight’s match
"Arsenal can win the EPL" - Ronaldo makes his Premier League title prediction Football news Today, 09:19 "Arsenal can win the EPL" - Ronaldo makes his Premier League title prediction
Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool looks on during the Premier League match Football news Today, 05:51 Not meant to be! Real Madrid turn down Van Dijk, who wanted to join the Galacticos
Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, looks on prior to the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match Football news Today, 04:41 Well-deserved recognition! Arne Slot named manager of the season by the Northwest Football Awards 2025
"We and Liverpool completely changed the Premier League" - Guardiola believes the EPL's progress is linked to him and Klopp Football news Today, 03:19 "We and Liverpool completely changed the Premier League" - Guardiola believes the EPL's progress is linked to him and Klopp
Real Madrid players, together with Xabi Alonso, pay tribute to Diogo Jota and Andre Silva Football news Yesterday, 16:43 Real Madrid players, together with Xabi Alonso, pay tribute to Diogo Jota and Andre Silva
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores