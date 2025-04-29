"I couldn't sleep": Wimbledon doubles champion shares his doping investigation ordeal

The 2022 Wimbledon and 2024 US Open doubles champion Max Purcell opened up about his emotional turmoil during the period when his doping case was under review. The athlete shared his state of mind on his Instagram page.

Read also: Tennis star Fernando Romboli stuck in an elevator due to power outage in Madrid

"This case has been going on for months, seriously affecting my quality of life. From being unable to sleep and eat properly and refusing to be by myself, to developing nervous and anxious tics, which I still currently battle day to day. I couldn’t sit and enjoy anything without the thought of the case and the endless possibilities of what sanction I would receive. I’m so glad this is finally over for me and I can move on with my life," Purcell wrote.

To recall, in December 2023, Purcell received two intravenous infusions exceeding 500 ml after falling ill in Bali. However, according to the World Anti-Doping Code and the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme, it is prohibited to administer more than 100 ml of substance within 12 hours. As a result, he was charged with doping use.

Consequently, the tennis player received an 18-month suspension — a reduced term, as the ITIA acknowledged that the excessive infusion was unintentional and its content did not provide any athletic advantage.