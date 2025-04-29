RU RU ES ES FR FR
Tennis star Fernando Romboli stuck in an elevator due to power outage in Madrid

Tennis star Fernando Romboli stuck in an elevator due to power outage in Madrid

Today, 05:37
Ileana Sanchez
Tennis star Fernando Romboli stuck in an elevator due to power outage in Madrid Photo: https://www.instagram.com/fernando_romboli / Author unknown

Brazilian tennis player Fernando Romboli found himself in an unfortunate situation due to a sudden power outage in Madrid. The athlete was trapped in an elevator, from which he had to be rescued by a maintenance crew.

Romboli shared this experience on his personal Instagram page. The tennis player explained that he entered the elevator just before the power went out, and he had to stay there for about half an hour. Eventually, special services arrived, pried open the door, and released Romboli from his confinement.

It should be noted that yesterday, a massive power outage occurred in parts of Spain and Portugal, prompting a state of emergency in Spain. This incident caused chaos at the ongoing Madrid Masters tennis tournament, with all matches of the day that couldn't start or finish being canceled and rescheduled.

Additionally, Fernando Romboli did not qualify for the Madrid Open and is present only as an alternate. In the ATP singles ranking, the Brazilian currently holds the 1585th position, while in doubles, he stands at 62nd.

