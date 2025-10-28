"I can look back and be proud" - Renowned French tennis player announces retirement

Nicolas Mahut decides to end his career

At 43 years old, Nicolas Mahut couldn't hold back his emotions as he bid farewell to the court where he spent 25 years of his life.

Details: The French tennis player Nicolas Mahut has officially retired from professional tennis following his defeat to Dimitrov in the opening round of the Rolex Paris Masters.

“I told Grigor Dimitrov that I might get too emotional. He was incredibly kind—he said I had every right to feel this way and that it was my match,” Mahut shared. “My son was in the stands, and my father, who suffered a stroke, managed to come as well. He was there for my first match, and now for my last. It’s symbolic.”

After the match, Mahut left his racquet on the court—a gesture inspired by David Ferrer's farewell.

“That’s my symbol in doubles, my corner. I’m not just closing a chapter, I’m closing the whole book,” the Frenchman noted.

Mahut admitted that he is proud of his career, even without major titles:

"I wasn’t strong enough to leave my mark on the history of the game, but I did leave my name in the history of the greatest tournament—Wimbledon. That’s no small feat, and I’m proud of it. Little Nicolas would be happy with the journey.”

La grande carrière de Nicolas Mahut s’achève aujourd’hui, après une défaite en double aux côtés de Grigor Dimitrov.



Champion ici en 2019, 5 titres en Grand Chelem, 2 victoires au Masters.



Merci pour les souvenirs, Nicolas. Profite bien de ce nouveau chapitre ❤️… pic.twitter.com/I4u52EXQxF — ROLEX PARIS MASTERS (@RolexPMasters) October 28, 2025

The Frenchman became famous for participating in the longest match in tennis history—against John Isner at Wimbledon 2010, which lasted 11 hours and 5 minutes.