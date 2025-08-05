Hungry for success. Mbappé shares photos from his first Real Madrid training session after vacation

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé has already returned to training after his summer break. The striker posted snapshots from the club’s training session on his Instagram page.

The Frenchman shared several photos from the club’s base in Madrid, captioning them with an emotional message: “NEW SEASON….🤍✨ HUNGRY TO DO SOMETHING GREAT. LET’s GO ALL TOGETHER, MADRIDISTAS!!! ¡HALAMADRID! @realmadrid”.

It’s clear that Mbappé is hungry for victories, as so far with Real Madrid, he has only claimed the UEFA Super Cup last summer. At the same time, he has yet to lift the coveted Champions League trophy—unlike PSG, who won it in their very first season after Kylian’s departure.

Let’s recall that Mbappé secured the Golden Boot last season as the top scorer across all European leagues. In total, the Frenchman netted 44 goals and provided 5 assists in 59 matches for Real Madrid in all competitions.