Hugo Broos must also shoulder blame for Bafana’s three points blunder

The Belgian coach should not be spared from criticism levelled at Team Manager

The responsibility of ensuring Bafana Bafana players are cleared and eligible for their matches does not lie with the Team Manager only.

This is the view of a former Bafana Bafana legend, who asked to be anonymous, as the nation bays for team manager’s blood and also heavily criticising him.

Bafana’s manager, Vincent Tseka, is facing a lot of backlash from the country after Fifa docked three points from the team for fielding Teboho Mokoena who had two yellow cards.

Two yellow cards means a player is not eligible for a game but Bafana fielded Mokoena anyway and they faced Fifa’s disciplinary wrath.

“It is also the coach’s responsibility to take note of all these possibilities,” a former player said.

“The Team Manager is not solely responsible. The coach must also take blame in this.”

The docking of these points meant that Bafana surrender their lead on top of the Group C standings as they now on 15.

Ahead of their game against Zimbabwe last Friday in Durban, Bafana went into that match with 14 points minus three taken by Fifa.

Had it not been for the blunder they would have been on 18 including the single point they earned against Zimbabwe last Friday.

“This blunder has cost the team big time and it cannot be the team manager’s fault alone” said the former player who played for Kaizer Chiefs and the national team in his career.

“The coach and his whole technical team must also account for this mess the team finds itself in.”

Tomorrow’s game against Rwanda would have been one of formality – having secured their place in USA, Canada and Mexico in next year’s World Cup – had they done their job.