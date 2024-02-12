RU RU NG NG
Howe may bring his former protege to Newcastle

Football news
Newcastle is considering signing Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, the 25-year-old's contract expires at the end of this season, making him one of the most sought-after free agents of the summer.

Kelly has shown strong performances for Andoni Iraola's team this season, attracting interest from clubs both domestically and abroad. Milan is reportedly interested.

However, Eddie Howe, who could leave Newcastle this summer, may have an advantage as he has previously worked with the 25-year-old during his time as Bournemouth manager, and with the Magpies needing to adhere to strict financial fair play rules, they may have to target players whose contracts are expiring this summer.

During his five-year spell at the Vitality Stadium, Kelly, who has represented England at U20 and U21 levels, scored three goals and provided seven assists in 131 appearances across all competitions.

