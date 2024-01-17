Newcastle may dismiss Howe. It is known who can become his successor

The current 10th place in the Premier League table and the last position in the Champions League group do not inspire optimism for Newcastle's leadership regarding their manager Eddie Howe's future.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Newcastle is prepared to part ways with Howe at the end of the season and is considering bringing in the recently unemployed José Mourinho as his replacement.

However, the club is willing to give Howe time to turn the situation around and improve the team's results. This season, Newcastle has faced more losses than victories, with 13 wins and 14 defeats.

Since November 2021, Howe has managed Newcastle in 105 matches, winning 51, drawing 23, and losing 31.

Being under the leadership of Howe, Newcastle reached the group stage of the Champions League for the first time in 21 years and participated in European competitions for the first time in a decade.