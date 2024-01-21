How were Jota and Núñez estimated? Player ratings for the match Bournemouth vs Liverpool

RU RU NG NG KE KE
Football news Today, 14:04
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
Today, on January 21, Liverpool defeated Bournemouth away. This victory allowed Jürgen Klopp's team to solidify their position at the top of the league table with 48 points. The closest pursuers are five points behind, so the "Reds" can feel comfortable.

The heroes of the match were Portuguese winger Diogo Jota and Uruguayan forward Darwin Núñez. Both players scored a brace, and Jota also contributed with an assist.

After the match, the statistical portal WhoScored assigned ratings to the players for this game. Unsurprisingly, Jota (9.9) and Nunez (9.0) were recognized as the best on the field. High ratings were also given to Mac Allister (8.6) and Konate (8.5). Among Bournemouth players, left-back James Hill (7.0) performed the best. The home team's goalkeeper Neto (5.6) was recognized as the worst player on both teams.

According to SofaScore portal ratings, Nunez (8.6) and Jota (9.4) also received the highest scores. The worst among both teams was substitute Lloyd Kelly (6.1). It is worth noting that Bournemouth's leader Dominic Solanke received relatively low ratings for the match and did not stand out on the field.

