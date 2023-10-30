NBA results: Denver wins for third time in a row, second loss for Lakers
Basketball news 30 oct 2023, 03:30
NBA results: Denver wins for third time in a row, second loss for Lakers
In the night from Sunday to Monday, the NBA will feature six matches. The Houston Rockets will host the Golden State Warriors, and the Los Angeles Lakers will visit the Sacramento Kings.
Daily Sport offers you the schedule for all the matches on today's game day. Please note that the matches will start according to Central European Time.
- 20:30 Oklahoma - Denver 95:128
- 00:00 Houston - Golden State 95:106
- 00:00 Milwaukee - Atlanta - 00:00 110:127
- 00:30 Philadelphia - Portland - 00:30 126:98
- 02:00 Clippers - San Antonio - 02:00 123:83
- 02:00 Sacramento - Lakers - 02:00 132:127
Popular news
Football news Today, 05:00 Ndombele was suspended from training. The footballer ordered a cola and a hamburger at night
Football news Today, 04:30 Vinicius shared his emotions about the contract extension with Real Madrid
Boxing News Today, 02:00 It became known what the Ukrainian champion Usyk talked about with the star Ronaldo at the Fury figh
Football news Today, 01:20 VIDEO: Giroud-Style. A midfielder became a goalkeeper in the 90th+ minute and saved a penalty
Football news Today, 00:40 Ronaldo speaks out about Al-Nasr's hard-fought Saudi Cup win
Tennis news Yesterday, 18:22 VIDEO: Sensational upset at the Paris Masters. Safiullin shocks the world 2nd racket Alcaraz
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:29 Lyon coach spoke for the first time about the attack by Marseille fans Boxing News Today, 06:21 The Usyk-Fury fight will not take place in December. New deadlines announced Football news Today, 05:00 Ndombele was suspended from training. The footballer ordered a cola and a hamburger at night Football news Today, 04:30 Vinicius shared his emotions about the contract extension with Real Madrid Football news Today, 04:00 FourFourTwo named the top 10 best right-backs in the world Football news Today, 03:30 Basel did not score a single goal in October. The team is heading for elimination Football news Today, 03:00 Eden Hazard talks about what he's doing after retiring Football news Today, 02:30 Ronaldinho recalled the advice he gave Messi at the start of his career Boxing News Today, 02:00 It became known what the Ukrainian champion Usyk talked about with the star Ronaldo at the Fury figh Boxing News Today, 01:40 Video. «F**king illegal». Ngannou accuses Fury of employing a forbidden strike
Sport Predictions
Football Today TS Galaxy vs Supersport United prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Cape Town Spurs vs Orlando Pirates: predictions and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today West Ham vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on the EFL Cup match on November 1, 2023 Football Today Saarbrücken vs Bayern prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Everton vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Bournemouth vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Ipswich vs Fulham prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Chelsea vs Blackburn prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Manchester United vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023