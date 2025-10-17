Horror on Cyprus: president of Karmiotissa football club shot dead
A major tragedy in the world of football.
Football news Today, 06:13Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
https://x.com/ThisIsMappa
A truly terrifying situation.
Details: Today, it was reported that Stavros Demosthenous, a 49-year-old businessman and owner of Karmiotissa football club, was shot dead on a street in Limassol.
According to reports, Stavros had just left his home and was getting into his car when a motorcycle carrying gunmen approached and the assailants opened fire.
At this moment, investigators are conducting a thorough investigation and are reviewing all available surveillance footage.
It is suspected that Stavros Demosthenous may have been the victim of a contract killing.
Demosthenous became president of Karmiotissa in 2023. Last season, his club was relegated from the Cypriot top division.
See also: RIP. Legendary rugby player Shane Christie passes away