ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Horror on Cyprus: president of Karmiotissa football club shot dead

Horror on Cyprus: president of Karmiotissa football club shot dead

A major tragedy in the world of football.
Football news Today, 06:13
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Horror on Cyprus: president of Karmiotissa football club shot dead https://x.com/ThisIsMappa

A truly terrifying situation.

Details: Today, it was reported that Stavros Demosthenous, a 49-year-old businessman and owner of Karmiotissa football club, was shot dead on a street in Limassol.

According to reports, Stavros had just left his home and was getting into his car when a motorcycle carrying gunmen approached and the assailants opened fire.

At this moment, investigators are conducting a thorough investigation and are reviewing all available surveillance footage.

It is suspected that Stavros Demosthenous may have been the victim of a contract killing.

Demosthenous became president of Karmiotissa in 2023. Last season, his club was relegated from the Cypriot top division.

See also: RIP. Legendary rugby player Shane Christie passes away

Related teams and leagues
Karmiotissa Pano Polemidion Karmiotissa Pano Polemidion Schedule Karmiotissa Pano Polemidion News Karmiotissa Pano Polemidion Transfers
Cyprus Cyprus Schedule Cyprus News
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores