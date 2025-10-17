Horror on Cyprus: president of Karmiotissa football club shot dead

A major tragedy in the world of football.

Details: Today, it was reported that Stavros Demosthenous, a 49-year-old businessman and owner of Karmiotissa football club, was shot dead on a street in Limassol.

According to reports, Stavros had just left his home and was getting into his car when a motorcycle carrying gunmen approached and the assailants opened fire.

At this moment, investigators are conducting a thorough investigation and are reviewing all available surveillance footage.

It is suspected that Stavros Demosthenous may have been the victim of a contract killing.

Demosthenous became president of Karmiotissa in 2023. Last season, his club was relegated from the Cypriot top division.

