Hope for Italy! Another pattern discovered between the election of a new Pope and the football World Cup champion

Yesterday, Robert Prevost, who chose the name Leo XIV, was elected the new Pope. And online, yet another intriguing parallel has been drawn between this event and the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Details: Football historians have noticed that every time the World Cup is held in the country represented by the reigning pontiff, Italy goes on to lift the trophy.

In 1934, the World Cup took place in Italy, and the Pope at that time was Pius XI, an Italian native of Milan. That year, the Azzurri triumphed on home soil, defeating Czechoslovakia in the final (2-1).

In 2006, the tournament was hosted by Germany, while the Pope was Benedict XVI, a native of Bavaria. That year, Marcello Lippi's Italy overcame France in the final (1-1, 5-3 on penalties).

The upcoming 2026 World Cup will be held in the USA, the very country represented by the newly elected pontiff.

Reminder: It was previously reported that at every World Cup following the election of a new Pope, the country he represents ends up winning medals.