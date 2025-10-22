Homecoming: Hakim Ziyech to Continue His Career with Wydad Casablanca

Ziyech is heading back home.

Hakim Ziyech never managed to fully realize his potential at Chelsea and, after leaving London, went on to play for several different clubs. Now, he has decided to return to his homeland.

Details: Insider Fabrizio Romano has given his trademark “here we go” to confirm the winger’s move to Wydad Casablanca. Ziyech had been a free agent and, following negotiations with the club, chose to continue his career in Morocco — his home country.

The Moroccan’s most recent club was Qatar’s Al-Duhail, where he made nine appearances and scored one goal.

Hakim Ziyech has represented Morocco at two World Cups (2018 and 2022) and ranks among the top five all-time leading scorers in the nation’s history.

