FIFA updates national team rankings. Who is the best among African teams?

Football news Today, 04:53
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
FIFA updates national team rankings. Who is the best among African teams? Photo: https://x.com/BafanaBafana

The latest World Cup 2026 qualifying matches have concluded, and following the international break, FIFA has updated its rankings.

The Dailyspots team has compiled a top ten list specifically for African national teams.

Details: At the top remains Morocco, the best African team and 11th overall in the FIFA rankings. Senegal is 18th overall and second among African teams. Egypt completes the top three, sitting 35th in the FIFA rankings.

As for South Africa, they occupy 55th place overall and rank ninth among African teams.

Top 10 FIFA rankings among African national teams:

  1. Morocco (11th overall)
  2. Senegal (18)
  3. Egypt (35)
  4. Algeria (38)
  5. Ivory Coast (44)
  6. Nigeria (45)
  7. Tunisia (46)
  8. Cameroon (52)
  9. South Africa (55)
  10. Mali (56)

Reminder: On June 11, the 28th FIFA World Cup will kick off in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. For the first time in history, the tournament will feature 48 teams. Dailyspots provides updates on which countries have already secured their spots in North America.

