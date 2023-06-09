Holland named his most uncomfortable opponent
Football news Today, 10:00
Photo: Man City Twitter
Manchester City forward Erling Holand was asked who was the most difficult opponent for him in his first season in the APL.
According to the Norwegian, it was Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk.
"I was very impressed by van Dijk's defensive play and his ability to show ingenuity, speed and high accuracy in aerial battles," he said.
Recall that in his debut season in the APL, Holland set the record for most goals scored. He scored 36 goals, surpassing Mohamed Salah's result.
