Holand's price went up 10 million over the season

Internet portal Transfermarkt has published new data on the market value of players in the Premier League.

Manchester City forward Erling Holland remains the most expensive player of the championship, who has added in value of € 10 million.

The most expensive player of the tournament was Alexis Macallister of Liverpool (€ 65m), who added to his value 23 million.

He is followed by Moises Caicedo (Brighton, €75m (+€20m)) and Alexander Isak (Newcastle, €70m (+€20m)).