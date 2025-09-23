“His dad basically runs the club.” Former Atlanta United player slams Messi

Called Inter Miami a disaster.

Recently, MLS has become an attractive league for footballers, and for some of them, playing alongside Lionel Messi would be a dream come true. But former D.C. United and Atlanta United midfielder Mateusz Klich is warning players to think twice.

Details: The Polish midfielder, who now plays for Cracovia, stated that he wouldn’t recommend considering a move to Inter Miami while Messi is there, citing the club’s poor organizational standards.