“His dad basically runs the club.” Former Atlanta United player slams Messi

Called Inter Miami a disaster.
Football news Today, 13:13
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Mateusz Klich. x.com/MaciekSerdak

Recently, MLS has become an attractive league for footballers, and for some of them, playing alongside Lionel Messi would be a dream come true. But former D.C. United and Atlanta United midfielder Mateusz Klich is warning players to think twice.

Details: The Polish midfielder, who now plays for Cracovia, stated that he wouldn’t recommend considering a move to Inter Miami while Messi is there, citing the club’s poor organizational standards.

Quote: “I wouldn’t recommend Miami while Messi is there. It’s a disaster; people are leaving, coaches and physiotherapists are leaving. Organizationally, it’s bad. Messi’s dad basically runs the club…

Nothing happens without their approval. The club itself is 45–50 minutes away from Miami. I’d recommend New York. Red Bulls now have a better stadium, but City are also building a great one,” Klich said in an interview with FootTruck.

