High value! Ticket prices for the 2026 World Cup revealed

Not everyone can afford such purchases.
Football news Today, 15:53
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
The football festival is just around the corner.

Details: Today, The Athletic has released the ticket prices for the upcoming World Cup, which will take place in the USA and Mexico.

The price range varies significantly, with each match carrying a different price tag. Ticket costs also depend on the stage of the tournament and the host country of the match you wish to attend.

Tickets are divided into four categories: 1, 2, 3, and 4. Category 1 features the most expensive seats, while Category 4 offers the cheapest options. However, Category 4 tickets are only available to residents of the United States.

Prices steadily rise as the tournament advances from the group stage to the knockout rounds. For instance, group stage tickets range from $60 to $805, while for the knockout stages, the situation is as follows:

For the Round of 32 matches in the USA, ticket prices are:

  • Category 1: $440–$665.

  • Category 2: $335–$500.

  • Category 3: $160–$240.

  • Category 4: $125–$185.

In the Round of 16, prices climb to:

  • Category 1: $590–$890.

  • Category 2: $450–$675.

  • Category 3: $220–$330.

  • Category 4: $170–$260.

For the quarterfinals in Kansas City and Foxborough, Massachusetts, tickets ranged from $485 in category 3 to $1,125 in category 1. Meanwhile, for the quarterfinal at SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles, category 3 tickets were priced at $725, and category 1 at $1,690.

Category 3 tickets for the semifinal at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, were $720, category 2 tickets were $1,920, and category 1 soared to $2,780.

The biggest prices are reserved for the World Cup final — the cheapest ticket comes in at $2,030, while the most expensive will set you back a staggering $6,370.

