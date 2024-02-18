He’s ready to continue. The WBC President said that Fury is diligently preparing for champions bout

The President of the WBC, Mauricio Sulaiman, has disclosed that the WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, is getting into shape and is fully armed for his championship bout against Oleksandr Usyk.

Fury is set to face Usyk in a title unification fight on May 18th. Initially scheduled for February 17th, the championship bout was postponed due to a cut Fury sustained in his training camp.

“It’s boxing. It happens, and I’m sure it’s going to be an even bigger fight now. The frustration they both have to endure, so much sacrifice, so much patience, so much work put in, and then one cut and everything is delayed. But they’re back in the gym. I spoke to Tyson a couple of days ago. He’s fine, he’s ready to continue and it’s going to be one of the best events in the history of boxing on May 18.” Sulaiman said.

It was previously reported that Fury would be required to pay a compensation of $10 million if he fails to step into the ring against the Ukrainian for a second time.