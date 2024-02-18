RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main News Boxing News He’s ready to continue. The WBC President said that Fury is diligently preparing for champions bout

He’s ready to continue. The WBC President said that Fury is diligently preparing for champions bout

Boxing News Today, 09:23
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
He’s ready to continue. The WBC President said that Fury is diligently preparing for champions bout He’s ready to continue. The WBC President said that Fury is diligently preparing for champions bout

The President of the WBC, Mauricio Sulaiman, has disclosed that the WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, is getting into shape and is fully armed for his championship bout against Oleksandr Usyk.

Fury is set to face Usyk in a title unification fight on May 18th. Initially scheduled for February 17th, the championship bout was postponed due to a cut Fury sustained in his training camp.

“It’s boxing. It happens, and I’m sure it’s going to be an even bigger fight now. The frustration they both have to endure, so much sacrifice, so much patience, so much work put in, and then one cut and everything is delayed.

But they’re back in the gym. I spoke to Tyson a couple of days ago. He’s fine, he’s ready to continue and it’s going to be one of the best events in the history of boxing on May 18.” Sulaiman said.

It was previously reported that Fury would be required to pay a compensation of $10 million if he fails to step into the ring against the Ukrainian for a second time.

Popular news
English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 25th round Football news Today, 13:42 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 25th round
Real Madrid intends to invite not only Mbappe from PSG Football news Yesterday, 10:30 Real Madrid intends to invite not only Mbappe from PSG
The Genesis Invitational. Compilation of the Best Shots from the First Round Golf News 15 feb 2024, 21:41 The Genesis Invitational. Compilation of the Best Shots from the First Round
Mbappé has informed the president of PSG that he will depart the club in the summer Football news 15 feb 2024, 11:33 Mbappé has informed the president of PSG that he will depart the club in the summer
Milan, Roma and Ajax matches. Europa League and Conference League play-offs start today Football news 15 feb 2024, 04:31 Milan, Roma and Ajax matches. Europa League and Conference League play-offs start today
Cristiano Ronaldo played the 1000th match in his career Football news 14 feb 2024, 16:34 Cristiano Ronaldo played the 1000th match in his career
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:11 Ten Hag has a top scorer? All goals and highlights Luton - Manchester United - 1:2 Football news Today, 17:03 Ancelotti called for support for the talented midfielder of Real Madrid Football news Today, 17:00 Bayern fiasco, Barcelona Settles on Xavi's Successor. Daily Digest for February 18 Football news Today, 16:55 In a dramatic match, Milan lost to Monza and missed the chance to overtake Juventus in the Serie A Football news Today, 16:16 The former leader of Crystal Palace could make a return to the Premier League Football news Today, 16:06 "This is not Bayern". Neuer delivered a scathing commentary on Bayern Munich's latest defeat Football news Today, 15:43 The primary goalkeeper is inclined to depart from Roma at the end of the season Football news Today, 15:33 I want to keep contributing to the team. Hojlund shared the secret of his effectiveness Football news Today, 15:08 The owner of Milan is prepared to invest approximately 100 million euros in summer transfers Football news Today, 15:02 Kane has established a goal-scoring milestone in the Bundesliga, surpassing Haaland's achievement
Sport Predictions
Football 19 feb 2024 Al Nahda – Al Riffa prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024 Football 19 feb 2024 Basaksehir vs Kayserispor prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024 Football 19 feb 2024 Besiktas vs Konyaspor prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024 Hockey 19 feb 2024 Boston Bruins vs Dallas Stars prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024 Football 19 feb 2024 Maccabi Netanya vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024 Hockey 19 feb 2024 Minnesota Wild vs Vancouver Canucks prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024 Football 19 feb 2024 Tenerife vs Eldense prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024 Football 19 feb 2024 Amiens vs Bordeaux prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024 Football 19 feb 2024 Athletic Bilbao vs Girona prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024 Football 19 feb 2024 Everton vs Crystal Palace prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024