The amount of the fine for Fury has become known if he disrupts the fight against Usyk again

The British boxer, Tyson Fury, will be obligated to pay compensation in the amount of 10 million dollars if he fails to enter the ring for the second time against the Ukrainian, Oleksandr Usyk. This information has been reported by the publication Ready to Fight.

It is emphasized that this time the organizers will not be interested in the reasons why the Briton cannot enter the ring. The condition in the contract is clear: if the bout does not take place on May 18 due to Tyson's fault, he is obliged to pay compensation to Usyk.

It is worth noting that the same clause is present in the Ukrainian's contract.

Originally, the most anticipated bout of 2024 was planned for February 17, but Tyson Fury sustained an injury in the training camp. The new date for the match is May 18, 2024.