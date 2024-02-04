"He's just a monstrous talent." Xavi spoke about Lamine Yamal

Following yesterday's match between Barcelona and Alaves, in which the Catalans secured a convincing 3-1 victory, Barcelona's head coach Xavi Hernandez praised the game and the talent of the young forward Lamine Yamal. Xavi stated that the Spanish national team player is remarkably mature and possesses skills and qualities that few players have.

During the interaction with journalists, he said:

"He's just a monstrous talent. And he's only 16. Very few shine at such an age. How he works, how he fights, how he contributes to the team. He has no limit. I've devised a specific plan with him, and it matters. We have something special ahead. I emphasize how he competes. He doesn't tire. He covers a lot of kilometers with high intensity. He eludes opponents. I really enjoy watching him play."

It's still early to make assumptions, but Yamal could potentially become the next star in world football. Born in 2007, he has already played 32 matches for Barcelona, scoring three goals and providing five assists. It seems he has a lot more ahead of him.