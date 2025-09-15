Herrera Keeps His Post at Costa Rica but Faces Strict Conditions

According to Teletica, the Executive Committee of the Costa Rican Football Federation has decided to keep Miguel “Piojo” Herrera as head coach of La Sele, despite the team’s disappointing start to the final round of World Cup 2026 qualifiers. The Mexican coach returned from Mexico on Sunday and met with the federation’s nine board members on Monday afternoon to define his future.

The meeting reflected a divided leadership: while some called for his immediate dismissal, the majority leaned toward giving Herrera another chance, at least through the October FIFA window. Journalist Christian Sandoval reported that most committee members want to hear his corrective plan and expect immediate solutions. Still, his continuity comes with strings attached, as the federation intends to enforce changes both in squad selection and tactical preparation.

One of the conditions under discussion is the return of experienced players left out in recent call-ups. Veterans such as Kendall Waston, Celso Borges, Johan Venegas and Joel Campbell could rejoin the squad for the critical matches against Honduras and Nicaragua. By demanding these reinforcements, the federation hopes to add leadership and stability to a team under pressure.

For Herrera, the decision offers breathing room but not comfort. October will be decisive, and his job will depend on delivering results in two matches that could shape Costa Rica’s qualification hopes.