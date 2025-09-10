Herrera Faces Heat After Costa Rica’s Collapse Against Haiti

Costa Rica’s national team is under heavy scrutiny after a dramatic 3-3 draw against Haiti in San José, according to EFE. The result, part of the final round of Concacaf qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, left fans furious. Inside the stadium, chants demanded the resignation of Mexican head coach Miguel “Piojo” Herrera.

Costa Rica had gone into halftime with a comfortable 2-0 lead, only to see it slip away within 20 minutes as Haiti took control. A stoppage-time goal from defender Juan Pablo Vargas salvaged a point, but it did little to ease the outrage. Speaking at the post-match press conference, Herrera responded directly to questions about his future: “It would be the most cowardly thing for me to resign, but I am working. Obviously the fans are not happy, but we have to keep fighting.”

Local media emphasized the recurring problem of dropped leads. Just days earlier, Costa Rica had let a 1-0 advantage slip in Managua and drew 1-1 with Nicaragua. “The team is winning 2-0 and in 20 minutes you lose the lead, the style of play. We gave away silly plays, stopped holding the ball, and handed the initiative to the opponent,” Herrera admitted, saying he did not fully understand the team’s lapses in concentration.

The coach took full responsibility for the situation. “I am responsible, all the blame is mine. They brought me here to make this work and it has to work,” Herrera said, while insisting he does not intend to resign immediately. “I will not make a decision with a hot head. We have a month to find a plan that helps us go out and earn points,” he concluded.

After two rounds, Honduras lead Group C with 4 points, followed by Costa Rica and Haiti with 2 each, and Nicaragua with 1. Only the group winner will secure a direct spot at the 2026 World Cup. In October, Costa Rica will travel to San Pedro Sula for a decisive clash against Honduras.