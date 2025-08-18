Here we go! Leon Bailey moves to Roma on loan

The deal is set to be completed this week.

Details: According to renowned insider Fabrizio Romano on social network X, 28-year-old Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey will join Roma on loan.

See also: RW Essen vs Borussia Dortmund: Can RW Essen put up any kind of fight against Dortmund?

Reports indicate that the loan agreement will cost the Giallorossi €3 million, with a clause in the contract allowing Roma to buy out the Jamaican’s deal for €22 million.

Bailey is expected to travel to Rome in the coming days for his medical, after which the contract will be officially signed.

Last season, Bailey featured in 38 matches for Aston Villa, scoring 2 goals and providing 4 assists. His current contract with Villa runs until 2027, and according to Transfermarkt, his market value is €28 million.

🚨🟡🔴 Leon Bailey to AS Roma, here we go! Verbal agreement with Aston Villa for €2/3m loan fee plus €22m buy option clause.



Bailey only wanted Roma as priority as reported last week, deal now agreed in principle.



Medical authorization expected next. 🇯🇲 pic.twitter.com/fZO3my7xMa — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 18, 2025

Reminder: Aston Villa will pay a £125,000 fine. The reason will surprise you