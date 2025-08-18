Here we go! Leon Bailey moves to Roma on loan

RU RU ES ES FR FR
The Jamaican midfielder will swap the Premier League for Serie A.
Football news Today, 11:59
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
The deal is set to be completed this week.

Details: According to renowned insider Fabrizio Romano on social network X, 28-year-old Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey will join Roma on loan.

Reports indicate that the loan agreement will cost the Giallorossi €3 million, with a clause in the contract allowing Roma to buy out the Jamaican’s deal for €22 million.

Bailey is expected to travel to Rome in the coming days for his medical, after which the contract will be officially signed.

Last season, Bailey featured in 38 matches for Aston Villa, scoring 2 goals and providing 4 assists. His current contract with Villa runs until 2027, and according to Transfermarkt, his market value is €28 million.

