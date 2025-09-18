"Here we go." Legendary José Mourinho Returns to Portugal

The coach is back in Portugal.

Benfica suffered defeat in their opening UEFA Champions League match against Qarabağ and decided to part ways with their head coach. Now, they have turned to a legendary figure to take charge.

Details: Insider Fabrizio Romano has reported that José Mourinho has been appointed as Benfica’s new manager, sealing it with his trademark “here we go.” The contract runs until the summer of 2027. Official confirmation is expected within the next 24 hours.

🚨🦅 BREAKING: José Mourinho to Benfica, here we go! Verbal agreement until June 2027.



Mourinho has accepted Benfica proposal and the formal steps will follow in next 24h.



Two year contract ready for the Special One as Benfica coach. ❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/7ZUadcEr5e — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 17, 2025

Mourinho previously managed Benfica at the very start of his coaching career in the 2000/2001 season. His stint was brief—just 10 matches over four months—during which the team recorded five wins, three draws, and two defeats.

Reminder: Mourinho’s most recent job was with Turkish side Fenerbahçe. The Portuguese manager failed to capture the domestic league title and did not lead the club into the UEFA Champions League.