Here we go! Germany midfielder transfers to Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund is on the verge of completing their third transfer of the summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Black and Yellows have finalized an agreement to sign Brighton and Germany national team central midfielder Pascal Groß.

Dortmund will pay €7 million plus bonuses for the 33-year-old player, who will sign a two-year contract with the 2023/24 Champions League finalists.

Groß has been with Brighton since the summer of 2017, having previously played for Ingolstadt. He has made a total of 228 Premier League appearances, scoring 32 goals and providing 52 assists.

Earlier this summer, Borussia Dortmund strengthened their squad by signing central defender Waldemar Anton and forward Serhou Guirassy, both from Stuttgart.