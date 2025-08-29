Here we go! Georgiy Sudakov joins Lisbon's Benfica

The Eagles are about to make a major signing.

The Ukrainian wonderkid is set to reunite with his former Shakhtar teammate.

Details: After Fabrizio Romano dropped his signature 'Here we go' regarding the transfer of 22-year-old Georgiy Sudakov to Benfica, it's clear the deal will be finalized very soon.

The reported transfer fee is €27 million, plus €5 million in bonuses and more than 20% of any future resale. We’re now just waiting for the official announcement!

Last season, Georgiy Sudakov played 37 matches for Shakhtar, netting 15 goals and providing 6 assists.

Sudakov’s current contract with the Miners runs until 2028, and his market value is estimated by Transfermarkt at €28 million.

🚨💣 BREAKING: Georgiy Sudakov to Benfica, here we go! Deal agreed right now between clubs with Shakhtar. 🦅



Rui Pedro Braz and Darijo Srna close the agreement at €27m plus €5m add-ons and sell-on clause over 20%.



Sudakov will be the new number 10 of Benfica! 🔴⚪️🔟 pic.twitter.com/moLJ9vLrAG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2025

