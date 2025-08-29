Here we go! Georgiy Sudakov joins Lisbon's Benfica
The Eagles are about to make a major signing.
Football news Today, 01:53Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images
The Ukrainian wonderkid is set to reunite with his former Shakhtar teammate.
Details: After Fabrizio Romano dropped his signature 'Here we go' regarding the transfer of 22-year-old Georgiy Sudakov to Benfica, it's clear the deal will be finalized very soon.
The reported transfer fee is €27 million, plus €5 million in bonuses and more than 20% of any future resale. We’re now just waiting for the official announcement!
Last season, Georgiy Sudakov played 37 matches for Shakhtar, netting 15 goals and providing 6 assists.
Sudakov’s current contract with the Miners runs until 2028, and his market value is estimated by Transfermarkt at €28 million.
