Henry Martín Suffers New Knee Injury, Ruled Out for América vs Monterrey

Club América confirmed Tuesday that striker Henry Martín has suffered a sprained left knee, ruling him out of the team’s upcoming Apertura 2025 Matchday 9 clash against Monterrey. The announcement was made in a social media statement, noting that the recovery timeline will depend on the player’s progress.

The setback comes just days after América’s loss in the National Clásico against Chivas. While the severity of the sprain was not disclosed, medical estimates suggest that a Grade 1 sprain could sideline him for one to four weeks, while a Grade 2 could extend the absence up to two months.

Martín’s 2025 campaign has been plagued by injuries. He has only appeared in ten Liga MX games this year, logging 513 minutes in total. Prior to the Clásico, the forward admitted the recurring physical problems had also taken a toll on his mindset, leaving him frustrated by repeated setbacks. He played 21 minutes against Guadalajara, hinting at a return to form, only for this new injury to halt his progress.

América is also dealing with other injury concerns. Spanish midfielder Álvaro Fidalgo is training separately after a knock to his knee and will be monitored throughout the week to determine if he can travel to Monterrey. On a positive note, Sebastián Cáceres and Alexis Gutiérrez have returned to full training after overcoming recent issues.

With Martín sidelined and Fidalgo questionable, manager Miguel Russo faces a difficult task reorganizing his attack for the high-stakes matchup against league leaders Monterrey.