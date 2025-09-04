Heated exchange! Iga Świątek engages in debate with journalist

A very sharp response from the tennis star.

The defeat had a profound impact on the Polish player's mood and condition.

Details: After her quarterfinal loss at the US OPEN 2025 to American Amanda Anisimova, world number two Iga Świątek delivered a rather blunt reply to a journalist's question about her mental health post-match:

Iga: “Do you need a mental break?”

journalist: “Sorry?”

Iga: “You look like you need a mental break.”

journalist: “I do yeah.”

Iga: “Then what are you doing here?”

Iga Swiatek’s response to being asked if she needs a mental break after loss to Anisimova at U.S. Open



Iga: “Do you need a mental break?”



“Sorry?”



Iga: “You look like you need a mental break.”



“I do yeah.”



Iga: “Then what are you doing here?” 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/p8Yfxrv755 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 3, 2025

It seems the Polish star sees a major issue with the tour calendar, which packs the schedule so tightly that players don’t have enough time to recover fully after major tournaments.

Iga lost to the American in straight sets, 0-2 (4:6, 3:6). In the semifinals, Amanda Anisimova will face Japan’s Naomi Osaka, who defeated Czech player Karolína Muchová in her quarterfinal clash.

Reminder: Jannik Sinner’s phone sparks rumors of romance with model Laila Hasanovic