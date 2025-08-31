Jannik Sinner’s phone sparks rumors of romance with model Laila Hasanovic

Fans spot an intriguing photo on the Italian star’s phone

Reigning US Open champion Jannik Sinner is powering through his title defense, having already reached the fourth round of the tournament. But it’s not just his performance on court that has everyone talking—attention has shifted to a photo on his phone’s lock screen.

Cameras caught the world No. 1 as he unlocked his mobile, and eagle-eyed fans immediately noticed a snapshot of a woman. Social media users were quick to speculate that the image was of Danish model Laila Hasanovic. This sparked a fresh wave of rumors about a possible relationship between the tennis ace and the 24-year-old model, who previously dated Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher.

Interestingly, Hasanovic has already been spotted in the stands during Sinner's matches at both Wimbledon and Roland Garros. The Italian star prefers to keep his private life under wraps, though shortly before the US Open he did admit that he is in love.