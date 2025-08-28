Medvedev fined a hefty sum for conduct during match against Bonzi

Had to answer for two separate incidents.

Incidents where "neutral" tennis players smash their rackets right on the court are nothing out of the ordinary. Still, tournament organizers make it a point to clamp down on such antics, penalizing the offenders.

Details: According to The Athletic, Daniil Medvedev will pay a $12,500 fine for destroying his racket after losing in the first round of the US Open to Benjamin Bonzi.

The "neutral" player will also shell out another $30,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct. This includes an episode when a cameraman entered the court and play was interrupted, which triggered a negative reaction from the Russian.

Reminder: During the Medvedev-Bonzi clash, a photographer ran onto the court, sparking a storm of emotions from Daniil. Umpire Greg Allensworth decided to grant Bonzi a replay of his serve, and Medvedev called on the New York crowd to boo the decision. As a result, play was halted for 6 minutes and 24 seconds.