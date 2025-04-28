RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Basketball news Health issues strike again. Damian Lillard couldn't finish the game against Indiana

Health issues strike again. Damian Lillard couldn't finish the game against Indiana

Basketball news Today, 02:58
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Health issues strike again. Damian Lillard couldn't finish the game against Indiana Getty Images

On the night of Monday, April 28, an NBA playoff game took place between Milwaukee and Indiana. The Bucks lost and were dealt a significant blow with the loss of a key player.

Details: During the first quarter, Damian Lillard awkwardly twisted his ankle and was unable to continue playing. He couldn't leave the court on his own. According to ESPN, preliminary reports indicate an Achilles tendon injury. Lillard will undergo an MRI, but there is suspicion of a tear.

Quote: "It's a tough case, honestly. A clot, and now the Achilles... He's just a wonderful guy, both as a teammate and as a father. No one deserves this," stated Milwaukee coach Doc Rivers.

Currently, the Milwaukee Bucks trail the series 1-3. The next game is set for the night of Wednesday, April 30, and it could be the last in the series.

Reminder: The Dailysports editorial team has prepared the schedule, results, and playoff bracket for the NBA 2025 playoffs.

Popular news
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news Yesterday, 16:05 Africa U20 Cup of Nations 2025: Schedule, Results, and Standings
Exclusive: Warren Barton names three Newcastle players set to leave this summer Football news 26 apr 2025, 16:37 EXCLUSIVE: Warren Barton names three Newcastle players set to leave this summer
Quiz: Barcelona vs Real Madrid - can you recall the players who played for both teams? Football news 25 apr 2025, 05:11 QUIZ: Barcelona vs Real Madrid - can you recall the players who played for both teams?
Articles 24 apr 2025, 06:41 Everything you need to know about the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: who will play, where and when the matches will take place
20,000 euros in tips: how Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a great vacation in Greece in 2018 Lifestyle 23 apr 2025, 10:04 Cristiano Ronaldo stuns with tip amount during his holiday in Greece
EXCLUSIVE. Warren Barton: Joelinton will become one of the most valuable players in Newcastle's history Football news 23 apr 2025, 03:08 EXCLUSIVE. Warren Barton: Joelinton will become one of the most effective players in Newcastle's history
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Udinese - : - Bologna Today, 12:30 Serie A Italy
Udinese
-
Bologna
-
12:30
Barracas Central - : - Union Today, 14:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Barracas Central
-
Union
-
14:00
Lazio - : - Parma Calcio 1913 Today, 14:45 Serie A Italy
Lazio
-
Parma Calcio 1913
-
14:45
Verona - : - Cagliari Today, 14:45 Serie A Italy
Verona
-
Cagliari
-
14:45
Godoy Cruz - : - Atletico Tucuman Today, 16:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
Godoy Cruz
-
Atletico Tucuman
-
16:15
Defensa y Justicia - : - Racing Club Today, 18:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Defensa y Justicia
-
Racing Club
-
18:30
Estudiantes - : - Tigre Today, 18:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Estudiantes
-
Tigre
-
18:30
Velez Sarsfield - : - Gimnasia LP Today, 20:45 Liga Profesional Argentina
Velez Sarsfield
-
Gimnasia LP
-
20:45
Central Cordoba de Santiago - : - Independiente Rivadavia Today, 20:45 Liga Profesional Argentina
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
Independiente Rivadavia
-
20:45
Arsenal - : - Paris Saint-Germain 29 apr 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Arsenal
-
Paris Saint-Germain
-
15:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:21 Arturo Vidal reacts to Colo-Colo's victory in Chilean championship match Football news Today, 08:02 Laporta confirmed negotiations with Hansi Flick for a new contract Football news Today, 07:52 Amorim admitted that Man United is suffering but sees it as an important time Lifestyle Today, 07:43 F1 star Franco Colapinto cycles in France with racer José María López Tennis news Today, 07:31 All matches at the Madrid Masters halted for an unusual reason Football news Today, 07:22 Nabi urges Kaizer Chiefs to focus on derby against Orlando Pirates Lifestyle Today, 07:06 Cool kid! Lamine Yamal shares personal photo of his little brother celebrating Spanish Cup victory Lifestyle Today, 06:44 Love is in the air! Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively celebrate Wrexham's promotion to the Championship with a kiss Football news Today, 06:30 Arsenal vs PSG: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - April 29, 2025 Boxing News Today, 05:57 Emotions run high. Dubois shoves Usyk in first face-off
Sport Predictions
Football Today El Gouna vs Smouha prediction, H2H, and probable line-ups - April 28, 2025 Football Today Udinese vs Bologna prediction and possible lineups - April 28, 2025 Football Today Ismaily vs ZED prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 28, 2025 Football Today Tala'ea El Gaish vs Al-Ittihad prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 28, 2025 Football Today Barracas Central vs Union Santa Fe prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 28, 2025 Football Today Leeds vs Bristol City prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 28, 2025 Football Today Godoy Cruz vs Atletico Tucuman prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 28, 2025 Football Today Estudiantes vs Tigre: Can Estudiantes secure a spot in the Apertura playoffs Football Today Defensa y Justicia vs Racing prediction: Can the visitors claim victory? Football Today Central Cordoba vs. Independiente Rivadavia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 29, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores