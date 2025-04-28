Health issues strike again. Damian Lillard couldn't finish the game against Indiana

On the night of Monday, April 28, an NBA playoff game took place between Milwaukee and Indiana. The Bucks lost and were dealt a significant blow with the loss of a key player.

Details: During the first quarter, Damian Lillard awkwardly twisted his ankle and was unable to continue playing. He couldn't leave the court on his own. According to ESPN, preliminary reports indicate an Achilles tendon injury. Lillard will undergo an MRI, but there is suspicion of a tear.

Quote: "It's a tough case, honestly. A clot, and now the Achilles... He's just a wonderful guy, both as a teammate and as a father. No one deserves this," stated Milwaukee coach Doc Rivers.

Currently, the Milwaukee Bucks trail the series 1-3. The next game is set for the night of Wednesday, April 30, and it could be the last in the series.

Damian Lillard goes down with a non-contact injury.



Prayers. 🙏



pic.twitter.com/5tcfsPSOCb — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 28, 2025

