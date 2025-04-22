"He would be a transformative transfer": Saha names ideal forward for Man United

One of the sticking points for Manchester United fans is the forward position. Many agree that a new player is needed, but there's no consensus on who it should be. Former "Red Devils" player Louis Saha has settled this debate.

Details: The former Manchester United forward stated that for Ruben Amorim's team, signing Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen, who is currently with Napoli, would be a transformative transfer.

Quote: "I think he would be a transformative transfer for Manchester United. Remember the pressure he was under at Napoli, fighting for their first Italian championship title in 33 years. He is the perfect player for Manchester United. I would like the hierarchy within the team to change for him," Saha told Mega Dice.

Reminder: It was previously reported that Manchester United is close to signing Wolverhampton forward Matheus Cunha.