RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main News Boxing News "He will fight until he is 45 years old.” Fury was derided for his plans to engage in more bouts

"He will fight until he is 45 years old.” Fury was derided for his plans to engage in more bouts

Boxing News Today, 09:06
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
"He will fight until he is 45 years old.” Fury was derided for his plans to engage in more bouts "He will fight until he is 45 years old.” Fury was derided for his plans to engage in more bouts

Former two-weight world champion Paul Malignaggi sarcastically commented on the intention of WBC heavyweight titleholder Tyson Fury to engage in five significant bouts.

Earlier, the "Gypsy King" stated his intention to face Alexander Usyk and Anthony Joshua twice each, as well as seek a rematch with Francis Ngannou.

"But he says he’s got two fights with Usyk, two fights with Joshua and Ngannou again. Who knows? At the rate that he’s been fighting and the schedule he keeps, that means he’ll be around until he’s 45.If you just look at his track record about what’s been happening lately in terms of him fighting that often and in terms of getting up for big fights, I just don’t see it.

He’s looked like a guy that is halfway into retirement in the last two years, considering how little he’s fought and the way he showed up against Ngannou". said Paulie Malignaggi about Fury.

On May 18th, Fury is scheduled to defend his title against Alexander Usyk. Initially, the most anticipated bout of 2024 was set for February 17th but was postponed due to the British fighter's injury sustained in training camp.

In his last fight in October, the "Gypsy King" narrowly defeated Francis Ngannou, experiencing a knockdown in the third round.

Popular news
Mbappé has informed the president of PSG that he will depart the club in the summer Football news Today, 11:33 Mbappé has informed the president of PSG that he will depart the club in the summer
Milan, Roma and Ajax matches. Europa League and Conference League play-offs start today Football news Today, 04:31 Milan, Roma and Ajax matches. Europa League and Conference League play-offs start today
Cristiano Ronaldo played the 1000th match in his career Football news Yesterday, 16:34 Cristiano Ronaldo played the 1000th match in his career
AFC Champions League winning goal and a new celebration. Ronaldo has made an epic start to 2024 Football news Yesterday, 15:36 AFC Champions League winning goal and a new celebration. Ronaldo has made an epic start to 2024
The selection might come as a surprise. Legendary Mike Tyson has named his favorite UFC fighters MMA News Yesterday, 12:54 The selection might come as a surprise. Legendary Mike Tyson has named his favorite UFC fighters
Heung-min Son was injured amid pong bust-up with national team partners. Shocking details are known Football news Yesterday, 09:08 Heung-min Son was injured amid pong bust-up with national team partners. Shocking details are known
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:00 Mbappe Informs PSG President of Departure, Barcelona may sell Balde. Daily Digest for 15.02.24 Football news Today, 16:59 Europa League and Conference League play-offs: schedule and results Football news Today, 16:54 AC Milan comfortably dealt with Rennes at their home ground Football news Today, 16:02 Roma or Chelsea? Romelu Lukaku addressed the question about his future Football news Today, 15:47 Manchester City vs Chelsea: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news Football news Today, 15:29 Aubameyang has caught up with the best scorer of the Europa League in terms of goals scored Basketball news Today, 15:17 Steph Curry has set yet another NBA record Football news Today, 15:01 The director of Milan addressed the possibility of extending Giroud's contract Football news Today, 14:43 De Rossi started in the Europa League with a draw. Roma and Feyenoord could not determine the winner Boxing News Today, 14:01 Taylor and Catterall will indeed have rematch afrer two years. The date and venue were confirmed
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Basketball Today Portland Trail Blazers vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Western United vs Newcastle Jets prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Hertha vs Magdeburg prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Hannover vs Greuther Fürth prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 SuperSport United vs Stellenbosch prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 PSV vs Heracles prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 West Bromwich vs Southampton prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Lyon vs Nice prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Famalicao - Rio Ave prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024