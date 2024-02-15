"He will fight until he is 45 years old.” Fury was derided for his plans to engage in more bouts

Former two-weight world champion Paul Malignaggi sarcastically commented on the intention of WBC heavyweight titleholder Tyson Fury to engage in five significant bouts.

Earlier, the "Gypsy King" stated his intention to face Alexander Usyk and Anthony Joshua twice each, as well as seek a rematch with Francis Ngannou.

"But he says he’s got two fights with Usyk, two fights with Joshua and Ngannou again. Who knows? At the rate that he’s been fighting and the schedule he keeps, that means he’ll be around until he’s 45.If you just look at his track record about what’s been happening lately in terms of him fighting that often and in terms of getting up for big fights, I just don’t see it. He’s looked like a guy that is halfway into retirement in the last two years, considering how little he’s fought and the way he showed up against Ngannou". said Paulie Malignaggi about Fury.

On May 18th, Fury is scheduled to defend his title against Alexander Usyk. Initially, the most anticipated bout of 2024 was set for February 17th but was postponed due to the British fighter's injury sustained in training camp.

In his last fight in October, the "Gypsy King" narrowly defeated Francis Ngannou, experiencing a knockdown in the third round.