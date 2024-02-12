He knocked over a tray of food. Barcelona director was very angry after the match with Granada

The President of Barcelona was extremely furious after the match against Granada, which ended in a 3-3 draw.

According to Relevo, Laporta detonated a tray of food located near the box after the game. Additionally, a new board of directors meeting was held after the match to assess the current situation within the team. Xavi was not present at this meeting; he announced that he would leave the club at the end of the season. Laporta's anger was one of the most discussed topics of the evening, although Deco's statements regarding changes to the club's model added further upheaval to the situation.

Barcelona's head coach, Xavi, has announced his departure from the position at the end of the season, although his resignation could occur earlier.

As reported by As, a possible defeat in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Napoli could mean the end of Xavi's tenure as Barcelona's coach. In that case, Rafa Marquez, the interim head coach of Barcelona's reserve team, will temporarily take over.