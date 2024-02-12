Xavi may bid farewell to his position at Barcelona sooner than summer

Barcelona's head coach Xavi has announced his departure from the position at the end of the season, but his resignation could come sooner.

According to As, a possible defeat in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Napoli could mean the end of Xavi's tenure as Barcelona's coach.

In that case, the interim successor would be Rafa Marques, who currently serves as the interim head coach of Barcelona's reserve team.

The same source reports that no one within the Catalan club is currently able to guarantee that Xavi will keep his job until the end of the season.

Furthermore, the Spaniard himself does not want to be a problem and is ready to leave at any moment, as he has reportedly indicated to club bosses.

The catalyst for Xavi's possible premature resignation was, in part, the home draw against the second-to-last team in La Liga, Granada.