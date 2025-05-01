“He joins the elite of the world's most important clubs.” João Félix on his move to Milan

In the winter of 2025, Portuguese forward João Félix made the switch from Chelsea to Milan, and he has now shared his thoughts on this move, admitting that turning down the offer was hardly an option.

Details: In an interview with Gazetta dello Sport, Félix confessed that it’s tough to say no to a club like Milan. According to him, it’s one of the most significant clubs in the world.

Quote: “Alongside Barcelona, Real Madrid, and a few others, Milan belongs to the elite of the world’s most important clubs. Wearing this shirt is something completely different. And when Milan comes calling, it’s really hard to say ‘no’,” Félix emphasized.

The Portuguese striker has already featured in 16 matches for Milan, scoring one goal. Currently, the team sits ninth in the league table and trails the European qualification zone by six points.

