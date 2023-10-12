RU RU NG NG
He is just a commendable goalkeeper. An expert has appraised André Onana

Football news Today, 11:10
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
He is just a commendable goalkeeper. An expert has appraised André Onana Photo: twitter.com/ManUtd

The former goalkeeper of several Premier League clubs, Mark Schwarzer, has imparted his perspective on Manchester United's goalkeeper, André Onana.

"Ten Hag, evidently, has attracted several former Ajax players with whom he previously worked in the Netherlands.

I have been observing Onana for numerous years. I acknowledge his fine performance in the previous season at Inter, yet I've always pondered what qualities a goalkeeper must possess.

I understand his proficiency with his feet, but he has grown accustomed to competing in leagues where his teams often dominated matches, be it Ajax or Inter—they spent significantly more time in possession and were not as defensively resolute.

The energy and pace in the Premier League are distinctive. So, that has perpetually remained a substantial query. Therefore, if his ability with his feet falters, what then sets him apart?

In reality, I believe he is merely a technically proficient goalkeeper. I think it's evident now. He is not as adept with his feet. Perhaps the team isn't assembled well enough, and they lack players who can support him.

We witnessed a similar scenario with Claudio Bravo when he joined Manchester City. It transpired that he wasn't as adept technically. Although, I reckon Bravo was a better goalkeeper than Onana, let's be honest.

This is an absolute catastrophe, the worst possible start for Onana at Old Trafford, and there's no denying it. I'm uncertain whether he can extricate himself from the predicament he finds himself in. And if Ten Hag loses his job, I believe Onana's future at Manchester United will be equally bleak," stated Mark Schwarzer in an interview with Optus Sport.

It's worth recalling that André Onana has already made numerous costly errors at the outset of his career with Manchester United."

