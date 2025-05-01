"He can still leave." Gallas believes that winning the Europa League won't save Postecoglou from being sacked

The situation at Tottenham is currently highly dramatic, as the club is considering dismissing Ange Postecoglou from his role as head coach. Some believe that a Europa League triumph could save the Australian, but William Gallas isn't so sure.

Details: The former Tottenham player emphasized that uncertainty about Postecoglou’s future would remain even if he wins the European trophy. This uncertainty, he noted, comes both from the club and from the manager himself.