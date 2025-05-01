"He can still leave." Gallas believes that winning the Europa League won't save Postecoglou from being sacked
The situation at Tottenham is currently highly dramatic, as the club is considering dismissing Ange Postecoglou from his role as head coach. Some believe that a Europa League triumph could save the Australian, but William Gallas isn't so sure.
Details: The former Tottenham player emphasized that uncertainty about Postecoglou’s future would remain even if he wins the European trophy. This uncertainty, he noted, comes both from the club and from the manager himself.
- See also: "We need to sort things out at the club." Amorim does not see winning the Europa League as a cure-all for problems
Quote: "It's interesting. Even if he wins the Europa League, he can still decide to leave. If he does, he'll leave them in a good position. Perhaps after such an achievement he might even get an offer from another English club. On the other hand, if he stays with Spurs even after winning the Europa League, he could be sacked at any moment.
With Daniel Levy, if things in the league don't go as planned again, you never know. The manager knows that if he loses, he'll be dismissed, so he has to win. I think that's why he's giving his all in the Europa League."