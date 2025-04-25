Has love ended? Gerard Pique splits from girlfriend after 3 years

Former Barcelona star Gerard Pique has parted ways with his girlfriend Clara Chia after three years of being together, reports the Spanish publication Marca. Journalists also speculate that the breakup was influenced by the interference of third parties in their relationship.

"I have confirmation that Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía have broken up and I am investigating a little into the reasons, because I am hearing from third parties, although it is still not very clear," said journalist Adriana Dorronsoro.

She mentioned that she received this information from a source close to the couple, but did not confirm reports that the reason for the split could be Pique's recent sighting in Miami with an unknown red-haired woman.

It's worth noting that Gerard Pique is currently living between two homes, Barcelona and Miami. His children with Shakira, 11-year-old Milan and 9-year-old Sasha, reside in Miami. He travels to Florida to take care of the children while Shakira is away on her world tour.

Recall that Shakira and Pique were together for 11 years and separated in June 2022. The Colombian singer then accused Pique of frequent infidelities.