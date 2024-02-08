Harsh measures. FIFA wants to tighten the penalties for manifestations of racism.

President Gianni Infantino of FIFA, during his address at the UEFA Congress in Paris, advocated for imposing technical defeats on teams if their fans are caught engaging in acts of racism in the stands.

“We will have to take our responsibilities. We must impose a forfeit defeat on the clubs responsible."

He also advocates stopping matches in the event of incidents linked to racism by implementing a three-step procedure (match interrupted, match interrupted again, match abandoned).

“We all know, the world is marked by divisions. In recent months, we have witnessed several incidents and we must do everything we can to put an end to it. We must eradicate it, the problem is that there are several competition organizations. We must take responsibility for our actions. responsibilities. The disciplinary consequences should be a forfeiture of the team. We must also sanction criminally and ban them from the stadium for the perpetrators." said Infantino.

In recent times, the beautiful game has been marred by several racist scandals. For instance, in January, AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Meignan fell victim to racist taunts from Udinese fans. The French goalkeeper even left the field in protest, and the match was not resumed until Meignan returned to his goal.

As a repercussion for the behavior of their fans, Udinese played their next home match against Monza (0:0) behind closed doors.