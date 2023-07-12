RU RU
Harry Kane is ready to move to only one club

Football news Today, 14:30
Harry Kane, the striker of London-based Tottenham Hotspur and the England national team, reportedly has a desire to join only Bayern Munich, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg on Twitter.

According to the source, the player believes that he can win the UEFA Champions League under the guidance of Bayern Munich's head coach, Thomas Tuchel. Kane has already promised Bayern's management that he will accept their offer if the Bavarians can reach an agreement with Tottenham regarding his transfer. As a result, the forward will reject all other interested clubs, including Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

Earlier reports indicated that Tottenham is seeking a transfer fee of at least €140 million for the 29-year-old Kane, despite his contract expiring in the summer of 2024. Bayern Munich is willing to pay no more than €100 million. If this offer is rejected, the German club may attempt to acquire the forward for a significantly lower amount in January 2024 or sign him on a free transfer in a year's time.

Kane is a product of Tottenham's youth academy and has been playing for the first team since 2011. He has played a total of 435 matches for the English club in all competitions, scoring 280 goals and providing 64 assists. However, the player has yet to win a trophy with the club. Kane's main achievement at Tottenham was reaching the UEFA Champions League final in the 2018/2019 season.

