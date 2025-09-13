Hard work. Mauro Icardi shares new training photos from Galatasaray

The club season resumes

Galatasaray captain Mauro Icardi is putting in the hard yards as he prepares for his club’s upcoming fixtures. The forward shared fresh training photos on his Instagram page.

Icardi posted images showing him in action at Galatasaray’s training ground, getting ready for the matches ahead. The striker is now fully fit and back at work after recovering from a serious injury that sidelined him for nearly a year.

As a reminder, the Turkish champions are set to play their next Süper Lig match today, September 13. Galatasaray will face Eyüpspor away.

It’s worth noting that the Lions have made a fantastic start to the season, winning all four of their opening matches. Icardi has come off the bench in three of those games, already netting two goals.

Additionally, the Turkish side will kick off their European campaign next week — taking part in the Champions League. Galatasaray’s first game will be away against Germany’s Eintracht.