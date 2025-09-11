Ice baths. Mauro Icardi reveals his recovery routine after training

Undergoing cryotherapy sessions

Galatasaray star Mauro Icardi approaches his recovery with utmost dedication, especially following a serious injury. The footballer shared the post-training procedures he follows on his Instagram page.

Icardi reposted a friend's story, showing himself sitting in an ice bath — a method he relies on for recovery.

It’s well known that ice baths are an excellent recovery option for athletes, as they help reduce muscle soreness and inflammation after intense workouts, accelerate tissue regeneration, decrease swelling, and enhance circulation.

Let’s recall, Icardi only recently recovered from a severe cruciate ligament injury in his knee. The forward missed almost a year and has only just begun coming on as a substitute in recent matches.

It's also worth noting that after Fernando Muslera left the club, Mauro was named Galatasaray’s new captain.