Mauro Icardi shares new training photos with Galatasaray

Preparing for the club season's return
Football news Today, 07:30
Mauro Icardi training at Galatasaray's club base Photo: https://www.instagram.com/mauroicardi / Author unknown

Galatasaray captain Mauro Icardi is ramping up preparations for the club’s upcoming matches as the season is set to resume soon. The striker posted a fresh training photo on his Instagram page, giving fans a glimpse into his routine.

Icardi shared a shot from Galatasaray’s training ground, captured during his daily workout. Notably, the forward is wearing a band just below his right knee — likely an extra precaution to protect the area he previously injured.

As a reminder, Mauro missed nearly the entire previous season due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury in his knee. He suffered the setback last November, making his return to the pitch only in late August this year.

It’s also worth mentioning that Icardi has reportedly decided to erase all reminders of his ex-wife from his life. The Argentine reworked a tattoo once dedicated to Wanda Nara, transforming it into an elaborate design featuring a wolf’s head at the center. The striker split with Nara last summer and is now dating China Suárez.

