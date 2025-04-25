Happy ending: kidnapped wife and child of Ecuadorian Emelec star Jackson Rodríguez released

A dramatic situation involving the family of Ecuadorian Emelec footballer Jackson Rodríguez has come to a happy resolution. His kidnapped wife and 5-year-old child were freed by law enforcement, as reported by the official page of the Ecuadorian police on X.

The police released a video of the hostages being freed from an abandoned building in El Fortín, Guayaquil. It was confirmed that the operation was successful.

🚨 Tras la efectiva labor investigativa y operativa de Policía Ecuador, liberamos a Andrexy O. y su hijo, familiares de Jackson Rodríguez, en El Fortín #Guayaquil, quienes fueron secuestrados en Mucho Lote y cuyos victimarios exigían una alta suma de dinero para su liberación.…

"Following the effective investigative and operational work of the Ecuadorian Police, we released Andrexy O. and his son, relatives of Jackson Rodríguez. They were kidnapped in Mucho Lote, and their perpetrators were demanding a large sum of money for their release. They are in safekeeping," the police reported.

It is worth recalling that at 3 a.m. on Wednesday, armed masked men broke into the footballer's home in the Mucho Lote 2 area of Ecuador. They stole jewelry and money, and took his wife and child. Rodríguez himself hid under the bed, where he was not found. He is now also under police protection.