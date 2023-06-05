"Hamburger SV" once again failed to make it to the Bundesliga

In the second leg playoff match for a place in the Bundesliga, "VfB Stuttgart" defeated "Hamburger SV" with a score of 3-1 away, securing their place in the top division.

The away team secured the victory with a brace from Enzo Mijatovic and a goal from Silas Wamangituka. Sonny Kittel scored the only goal for the hosts.

"Hamburger SV" has been relegated from the Bundesliga for seven consecutive years. They finished fourth in the Second Bundesliga for three consecutive years and then lost in the playoff matches for the next three years.

"Hamburger SV" - "VfB Stuttgart" - 1:3 (1:0) - first leg - 0:3

Goals: Kittel, 6 - 1:0, Mijatovic, 48 - 1:1, Mijatovic, 64 - 1:2, Wamangituka, 90 - 1:3

"Hamburger SV": Heuer, Heyer (Mickelbransis, 69), Schonlau, Montero (Königsdorffer, 72), Muhling, Kittel, Meffert (Bilbija, 67), Reis, Jatta, Diamantakos, Glatzel.

"VfB Stuttgart": Müller, Wamangituka (Zagadou, 82), Mavropanos (Kempf, 46), Anton, Ito, Sosa (Nartey, 66), Karazor, Förster, Endo, Mijatovic (Thiago Tomas, 66), Ginczek (Pfaffer, 67).